@MattPFC: Idon't care what players we sign in January. Get in a new and competent medical team and keep hold of our loans and we'll have a chance.

@PompeyViking62: The current population of the population of the planet passed 8 billion this week, and yet…

Not a single one of them, past or present, has ever orchestrated, witnessed, or been involved in any way, in a Portsmouth Football Club victory in Morecambe. Ever.

Good morning all.

@HarvMarksy: Bored of this injury situation now. For how long do we play the blame game? Needs sorting, now before it costs our season completely. We can sit here and say ‘we didn’t win this game because so and so was out’. How long do we do that for? It’s been two months now, needs to change.

@IanDarke: Useful point for Pompey, but a long time since a convincing display. Key to season might be finding better supply lines to Bishop. Over to the manager and coaches.

@Bry_Brassett: So people now want Cowley out.. same as they wanted Jackett out.. then before that Cook out. Supposed to be the 12th man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey fans have had their say on the Blues draw at Morecambe.

@blakepfc: Lowery is the difference between fighting for play-offs and fighting for Promotion. We miss him and his creativity so much.

@PompeyChimes90: One thing is glaringly obvious, Denver Hume as played 20 odd minutes of this half, and he’s caused as many problems as we have for the last few weeks.

@pompeychiv: This is really worrying. Not the first time he has eluded to the poor way the club deals with injured players. What the hell is going on?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also Hume is the best offensive LB at the club. Once fit he has to start every game for me.

@danieledmunds4: Hopefully Cowley will stop being so stubborn with 442 he brought players last season to play a back three he needs to go back to his original plan!