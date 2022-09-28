Born winner keeps winning: Portsmouth title hero and ex-Swindon and Oxford man again on victory charge in eye-catching coaching start at Darlington
A Pompey title-winning hero is savouring an outstanding start to his coaching career following a remarkable September.
Danny Rose was appointed as Darlington’s player-coach in the summer after impressing during a loan spell from Grimsby.
It was an opportunity for the Uefa A Licence holder to take his first steps into coaching as his playing days enter their twilight years.
The Quakers finished 13th in National North last season, 10 points adrift of Boston in the final play-off spot of seventh.
Most Popular
-
1
The 32 senior players Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has shown the Fratton Park door and allowed Ipswich, Wigan, Doncaster Rovers and Oxford to sign during 18 months in charge - picture gallery
-
2
Down memory lane - 37 photos from when Portsmouth won promotion to the Premier League in 2003
-
3
'A brilliant human being': Danny Cowley's delight at Portsmouth impact of ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton man snatched from Huddersfield's grasp
However, with Rose now among the coaching ranks, they have enjoyed a blistering start to the current campaign to find themselves one point behind leaders King’s Lynn after 10 matches.
Darlington have won six straight matches, including all five played in September, to occupy third in National North and progress in the FA Cup.
Their latest triumph was on Tuesday night, when Ben Liddle dramatically volleyed in the winner from the edge of the box five minutes into stoppage time.
A crowd of 1,468 were there to witness the 1-0 victory over Blyth Spartans, coinciding with Rose’s first league start of the season.
The 34-year-old has totalled five appearances so far this term for a side which also consists of ex-Middlesbrough defender David Wheater and former Peterborough, Hull and Charlton attacker Marcus Maddison.
In addition, former Carlisle striker Mark Beck is their primary source of goals, with 12 in 11 matches in all competitions.
It represents an instant impact on the coaching side for Rose, who memorably featured in Pompey’s 2016-17 League Two title-winning team under Paul Cook.
During his two-and-a-half years on the south coast, the popular midfielder scored five goals in 64 appearances before leaving in January 2019.
While with the Blues, he also helped out on occasions with the Academy, working with the under-15s and 16s with Shaun North, while also created his own academy.
After spells at Swindon and Grimsby, he joined Darlington in October 2021, making 25 appearances last term, of which 21 were starts.
Rose has already claimed five career promotions, consisting of success with Pompey, Northampton, Oxford United, Swindon and Newport County.
Early days, yet a promising beginning to the campaign hints there could well be another on his impressive CV.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
Whether you're gazing out over the Mediterranean or spending this summer at home, take advantage of our 50% discount on an annual sports or regular digital subscription, from just £25!
We will be on the ball with all the latest Pompey news, match coverage, off-the-pitch features, and analysis from Fratton Park all year round.
Purchase your annual digital package and use promo code SUMSP50 at checkout.