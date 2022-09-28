It was an opportunity for the Uefa A Licence holder to take his first steps into coaching as his playing days enter their twilight years.

The Quakers finished 13th in National North last season, 10 points adrift of Boston in the final play-off spot of seventh.

However, with Rose now among the coaching ranks, they have enjoyed a blistering start to the current campaign to find themselves one point behind leaders King’s Lynn after 10 matches.

Darlington have won six straight matches, including all five played in September, to occupy third in National North and progress in the FA Cup.

Their latest triumph was on Tuesday night, when Ben Liddle dramatically volleyed in the winner from the edge of the box five minutes into stoppage time.

A crowd of 1,468 were there to witness the 1-0 victory over Blyth Spartans, coinciding with Rose’s first league start of the season.

Kyle Bennett (left) and Danny Rose celebrate Pompey's League Two title success on Southsea Common in May 2017. Picture: Joe Pepler

The 34-year-old has totalled five appearances so far this term for a side which also consists of ex-Middlesbrough defender David Wheater and former Peterborough, Hull and Charlton attacker Marcus Maddison.

In addition, former Carlisle striker Mark Beck is their primary source of goals, with 12 in 11 matches in all competitions.

It represents an instant impact on the coaching side for Rose, who memorably featured in Pompey’s 2016-17 League Two title-winning team under Paul Cook.

During his two-and-a-half years on the south coast, the popular midfielder scored five goals in 64 appearances before leaving in January 2019.

Danny Rose made 64 appearances and scored five goals during his time at Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler.

While with the Blues, he also helped out on occasions with the Academy, working with the under-15s and 16s with Shaun North, while also created his own academy.

Rose has already claimed five career promotions, consisting of success with Pompey, Northampton, Oxford United, Swindon and Newport County.

Early days, yet a promising beginning to the campaign hints there could well be another on his impressive CV.

