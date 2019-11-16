Altrincham boss Phil Parkinson believes his players can cause an FA Cup upset and dump Pompey out of the FA Cup.

The National League North side travel to Fratton Park on Saturday, November 30, for the second-round game.

Altrincham progressed in the competition by beating fellow non-leaguers York 1-0 away from home last weekend.

They were rewarded with a trip to Fratton Park, where they will come up against a Pompey side currently 76 places above them in the football ladder.

That gap doesn’t fear Parkinson, though, who saw his side record a 5-1 league win against Hereford on Saturday.

He knows his Robins players will need their ‘best game ever’ to book a third-round spot.

Altrincham boss Phil Parkinson celebrates with keeper Anthony Thompson following the Robins' FA Cup victory at York Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

But the Altrincham manager has enormous faith in the squad he has assembled.

Parkinson told the club’s official website: ‘It's going to be an absolutely fantastic occasion and we're really looking forward to it.

'And we've got a great group of players who are more than competent of causing an upset and playing above themselves, which they are going to have to do.

'We're not stupid, we know we're going to have to have the best game ever.

‘We said that about York and the lads always step up to the plate on these occasions.

‘So whatever happens we'll put a real good account of ourselves across.’