Boss pinpoints what Portsmouth must now do to be true promotion contenders after impressive Derby County showing

But the Blues boss believes his side won’t truly be able to say they are in the frame for promotion, until they defeat a fellow rival in their own back yard.

Mousinho’s side impressed in their stiffest test to date, as they picked up a 1-1 draw at Pride Park and were the better side for considerable periods.

It was one point and not three, however, thanks to Colby Bishop’s stoppage-time leveller.

Mousinho feels maximums are what’s required in Pompey’s toughest encounters, however, ahead of another testing trip to Barnsley on Tuesday.

He said: ‘If you can get a half tick (for Pompey’s promotion credentials) we’ll go with that, because we didn’t win the game.

‘As much as in the grand scheme of things it will be a good point to come away with from Derby, I just felt that it was a good point last season, but this time we could’ve won the game.

‘It’s not until we come away and do that to the big boys can we say we’re on our way.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho and his staff against Derby County. Pic: Jason Brown.

‘There were a couple of hairy moments in the first half where we were too high against two really good forwards. Once we sorted that, we were absolutely fine.

‘I didn’t feel Derby were really threatening in the second half.

‘As set-pieces they threaten, but I can’t really remember Will making too many saves.

‘We didn’t test Wildsmith enough, but they are a good side who will definitely be up there at the end of the season.

‘So I’m very, very proud of the lads and the way they came through the game.

Despite Pompey’s generally sound performance, Mousinho felt his side needed to start better - and make more of their positive play when they are on top.

He added: ‘I think there’s two criticisms.

‘We need to start games better - I thought we were sloppy in the first half.

‘The only problems Derby created was when we gave the ball away in strange areas and made strange decisions.

‘We want to encourage the boys to be progressive on the ball and play and be brave in certain areas.

‘I’ll never have a go at them for giving the ball away if they are trying to do the right things.

‘We just have to sharpen up a bit.

‘The only reason I was disappointed and angry at half-time was because I knew they were much better.