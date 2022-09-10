Bournemouth interim boss compares Portsmouth summer trialist’s exit to his Fratton Park journey

The Cherries temporary head coach also insisted the drop to League One will be the ideal place for the striker to continue his growth.

Saydee completed the switch to fellow League One rivals on deadline day, penning a season-long stay at the Montgomery Waters Stadium.

The 20-year-old had initially spent a spell on trial with Danny Cowley’s men, as his side went in search of attacking reinforcement.

This saw the striker appear in Pompey’s opening two pre-season fixtures against the Hawks and Gosport in early July.

Despite featuring in both warm-up matches, the Cherries youngster was overlooked for a place in the 23-man squad who made the trip to Spain the following week.

As Cowley opted to look for options elsewhere, Saydee returned to Bournemouth where he spent the rest of pre-season with Scott Parker’s side.

Indeed, the forward was given a first start for the Dorset outfit in their 2-2 draw with Norwich in the Carabao Cup, where he also found his name on the scoresheet.

Gary O'Neil has compared Blues summer trialist Christian Saydee's loan move to Shrewsbury to his loan moves when he was at Fratton Park.

However, with game time appearing to be limited at the Vitality Stadium, the youngster made the switch to Steve Cotterill’s men in the final hours of the transfer window.

Cherries interim boss O’Neil compared the loan switch to his time at Fratton Park, where he spent brief spells away at Walsall and Cardiff during his fledgling years with the Blues.

The former Pompey midfielder also insisted the temporary move to League One will be the ideal place to continue his development.

‘It will be good for him,’ the Bournemouth interim boss told the Daily Echo.

‘He obviously did well for us up at Norwich in the cup.

‘I’ve experienced it as well at that age. You need to get out and play regularly if you can.