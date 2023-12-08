Homecoming for Portsmouth’s pride as next generation assemble

Portsmouth's golden girl is coming back home on the Hitching Boxing show at South Parade Pier on Sunday evening.

Ebonie Jones is ready to make a statement on her top-of-the-bill homecoming.

Portsmouth’s golden girls steps out at South Parade Pier on Sunday evening, as she leads the next generation of emerging professionals into battle.

The decorated former Heart of Portsmouth amateur enjoyed a glorious amateur career which saw her collect a host of national, British and European titles.

Now the 25-year-old is out to extend her unbeaten professional record to six fights against Polish opponent Angelika Oles on the Hitching Boxing show.

Jones now lives and trains in Sheffield out of the Steel City gym, which is the home of the likes of world flyweight champ Sunny Edwards and Albanian Florian Marku.

So the Drayton talent is appreciative of the chance to box on home soil, as she aims to move into title contention next year.

Jones said: ‘It’s really good to come home and fight as the main event on the pier.

‘I really want to show Portsmouth what I can do and then push on and win a title in 2024.

‘I know what getting this title can change things for me and in women’s boxing you can get a chance at any moment. It holds me in a better stead moving forward.

‘I want to push on up the rankings at super bantamweight and getting on this show keeps me busy and gives me a chance to stay sharp.

‘With living and training in Sheffield now it’s a good chance for me to get back home and box in my home city at the pier. I can’t wait to show what I can do.’

Jones will headline in Southsea on a card which will showcase a swathe of new talent making their way in the pro ranks.

A number of familiar faces to the city’s amateur scene have now turned over, with ambitions of supplementing the burgeoning list of city talent.

Michael McKinson is still leading the way with Mark Chamberlain, Lucas Ballingall and Joel McIntyre ensuring the pro game in Portsmouth has never been so strong.

Now Jadon Prior, Tyler-Jae Wells, Tilly Hymers, Sonny Driscoll, Cristian Uwaka and Tommy Johnson are out to make their names on a show decked out with talent from across our communities.

Well debuts at bantamweight against journeyman John Spencer, with Prior in his second contest at super-lightweight against Ricky Starkey.

Cosham middleweight Driscoll is in with experienced Nicaraguan Berman Sanchez at super-welterweight.

Waterloovilles’s stylish former Heart of Portsmouth amateur Johnson completes the card, as he looks to make a statement in his third pro contest at light-heavyweight against Latvian Kristaps Zulgis.

Waterlooville boxer Tommy Johnson.

Paulsgrove boxer Tilly Hymers

Cosham boxer Sonny Driscoll

