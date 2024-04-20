Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey skipper Marlon Pack has been named The News’ Pompey Player of the Season.

The ‘Buckland boy’ has won the prestigious award after helping the Blues secure the 2023-24 League One title and promotion back to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old received his award from The News’ Jordan Cross ahead of today’s game against Wigan at Fratton Park - and before being presented with the League One championship trophy at the final whistle.

Pack is the 46th winner of the accolade, with his nine goals, three assists and leadership over the course the league campaign influencing the Fratton faithful, whose votes decide the winner.

The midfielder had to see off some stiff competition, though, to land the gong. In fact, it was the closest player-of-the-season poll we’ve had in some time.

With many members of John Mousinho’s title-winning side producing the goods week-in, week-out this season, there were many worthy candidates. And in the end, only one percent of the vote separated Pack (41%) from runner-up and former winner Sean Raggett (40%), who has performed admirably this season after being asked to step in for the injured Regan Poole since November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Shaughnessy, whose 89th-minute header against Barnsley on Tuesday night allowed Pompey to secure promotion and the League One title, was third with 13 percent of the vote. Abu Kamara (4%) was fourth after an impressive loan spell that has produced eight goals and 10 assists in the league this term.