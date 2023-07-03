Breaking: award-winning Portsmouth medical team exit after hitting back at criticism in Danny Cowley’s reign

The award-winning set-up, comprising head physio Bobby Bacic, head of sports science Jeff Lewis and first-team physio Jack Hughes have all departed from Fratton Park.

It comes after the team produced a detailed riposte to questions over their credentials following an injury-hit 2022-23 campaign at Fratton Park.

Cowley often cut a frustrated figure over the issues mounting up in interviews, without ever explicitly pointing the finger at the cause of the problems.

In a detailed interview with The News in April, however, the team used data to highlight how the first team went from minimal issues in a 62-game 2018-19 campaign under Kenny Jackett to injuries later spiking in training under Cowley in successive terms.

It’s understood the club launched an internal investigation over the article, with the team who were honoured at the Football Medicine & Performance Association Awards in 2019 now leaving PO4.

Bacic has been quickly snapped up by League Two side AFC Wimbledon, with Lewis and Hughes’ standings in their fields meaning they are unlikely to be short of offers.

Pompey are currently in Spain on their pre-season training camp and are due to face Gibraltarian side Europa FC on Thursday night.

The award-winning Pompey medical and sports science team. From second left to right: head physio Bobby Bacic, head of sports science Jeff Lewis, first-team physio Jack Hughes and former head of academy strength and conditioning Ben Spong, who left the club in 2021.

They will meet up with Bacic again as they go to Plough Lane to face AFC Wimbledon on July 25. That comes amid games against Bognor, Gosport, Hawks and Bristol City, with an in-house match also on the timetable.