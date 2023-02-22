The former Pompey boss is in the frame to link up with the League Two outfit following his exit from Fratton Park last month, according to reports.

The U’s are looking for a new manager following Matt Bloomfield’s departure for Wycombe, after Gareth Ainsworth joined QPR.

Cowley has already signalled his intent to return to work, after being replaced by John Mousinho.

Danny Cowley in the frame for Colchester job.

The 43-year-old has been linked with a number of jobs already, including posts with SPL outfit Aberdeen and League One rivals Wycombe.

But, according to Football Insider, the 44-year-old Cowley is being favoured for the post at the Colchester Community Stadium.

Existing Colchester boss Matt Bloomfield yesterday joined Wycombe, as he filled the void created by Ainsworth’s departure by returning to the club he has a 19-year association with as a player.The Colchester position would work for the former Huddersfield and Lincoln man in terms of being close to his Essex roots.

It remains to be seen, however, if dropping to a side sat 19th in the fourth tier works for Cowley in terms of the level he wants to return to football at.

Cowley joined Pompey in March 2021, with the club missing out on the play-offs on the final day of the season.

Last term proved one of transition with the Blues eventually finishing in 10th place.

Cowley’s side produced a bright start to the 2022-23 campaign, topping the table at the start of September after six games.