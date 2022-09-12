Breaking: EFL confirms Portsmouth & Co to return to action this week - with tributes to late Queen to be held at grounds

The EFL issued a statement this morning to corroborate the move, with the Blues due to head to Burton on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Tributes will be held at all grounds, with a minute’s silence to be observed before kick-off.

The National Anthem will also be played, black armbands will be worn by all match-day participants, while flags at the Pirelli Stadium will be flown at half-mast.

Pompey head to Burton tomorrow night in League One

Pompey’s game at Barnsley was called off on Friday after the decision was made to cancel all football fixtures following the Queen’s death on Thursday.

Confirming the decision, a statement from the EFL read: ‘The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.

‘With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.