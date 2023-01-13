The News understands the former Blues coach is keen on a Fratton comeback, as the hunt for Danny Cowley’s successor continues.

Pompey are continuing with the process of bringing in the new head coach to take the club forward on the pitch.

Interim head coach Simon Bassey has indicated he doesn’t see an appointment being made this week, ahead of the league trip to Bolton.

Ian Foster. Picture: Joe Pepler

Interviews have been taking place, however, with Pompey receiving plenty of interest from applicants.

Liam Manning remains firmly in contention, and fits the bill for the kind of profile the club are looking for in the new boss.

The 37-year-old was today favourite with the bookies after the market reopened, with Chris Wilder initially leading the way yesterday after it was suspended on Wednesday night.

Darrell Clarke has moved up the betting, with the 45-year-old having history working in Pompey’s academy and earning kudos for his role with Port Vale.

It’s a similar story for Foster, who is an intriguing option for the head coach position.

The Scouser has good knowledge of the club, after spending 21 months at Fratton Park when Paul Cook brought him in from Coventry in 2015.

Foster was part of the set-up which guided Pompey to the League Two play-off and then lifted the League Two title, leaving to take a role with England in the February before that dramatic final-day success.

The former striker who came through the ranks at Liverpool has since developed his standing as a coach of note, working as part of the under-17 group which saw Steve Cooper’s side win the World Cup.

That was followed up with a European Championship victory in Slovakia last year, with Foster the head coach of the under-19 side who beat Israel 3-2 after extra time.

The likes of Carney Chukwuemeka, Liam Delap and Callum Doyle were part of that group along with Pompey loanee Dane Scarlett.

Foster has also aided the progress of a stellar list of names including Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, Conor Gallagher and Emile Smith Rowe.

Notts County boss Luke Williams is out of the running, after signing a new deal at the National League leaders.

Robbie Keane is believed to be keen on the role along with former Charlton boss Lee Bowyer.

Leam Richardson was an early contender for the position, but isn’t believed to be in contention.