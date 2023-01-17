BREAKING: Ex-Peterborough and Hull boss ruled out of Portsmouth frame as Blues close in on new head coach
Grant McCann is not in the frame for Pompey’s head coach role.
The former Peterborough boss has been among the bookies’ favourites over the last few days.
The News understands representatives of McCann had a conversation with the Blues more than a week ago.
However, McCann’s people have subsequently received no further contact and do not consider him a candidate at this stage.
With Andy Cullen and Rich Hughes having carried out the final round of interviews over recent days, it safely rules out the 42-year-old.
Certainly Liam Manning and Ian Foster remain leading contenders, after lodging interest in the role vacated by Danny Cowley on January 2.
Both would also fit Pompey’s head coach structure, with a focus on managing, developing players and forging close links with the Academy.
At the start of the week, the Blues had been hopeful of naming their manager by Wednesday and it remains to be seen whether this continues to be realistic.
It has now been more than two weeks since Cowley was dismissed after defeat to Charlton amid an uncomfortable atmosphere at Fratton Park.
Chairman Michael Eisner had not been looking to make a managerial change, yet that reaction – and one win in 14 league games – convinced the club it was necessary.
Effectively Pompey started their manager hunt from scratch, having previously backed Cowley through the ongoing difficult period.
As a consequence, the length of the process has frustrated much of the Fratton faithful.
Nonetheless, Pompey’s players are next in training on Thursday in preparation for the visit of 10th-placed Exeter, who are four points ahead of the Blues.
And it is planned a new head coach will be in place for that crucial fixture as Pompey aim for a first League One win in three months.