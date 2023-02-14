News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING: Ex-Portsmouth, Chelsea, Fulham and Sheffield United man in frame to return to Fratton Park as number two

Former Pompey defender Jon Harley is in the frame to become John Mousinho’s assistant.

By Neil Allen
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 8:15pm
More than 11 years after leaving Pompey, Jon Harley is in the frame to become John Mousinho's assistant. Picture: Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport
The Chelsea under-23s’ assistant boss is present at Fratton Park tonight to watch the Blues’ encounter with Burton.

And The News understands the 43-year-old is firmly in the running to fill the vacancy.

The former Chelsea, Burnley, Fulham, Sheffield United and Watford left-back had a six-month playing spell with Pompey in the 2012-13 season.

Signed by Michael Appleton as a free agent with the club in administration, he went on to make 26 appearances and scored once before leaving in January 2013.

He subsequently finished his career at home-town club Maidstone, combining playing with coaching work in Chelsea’s Academy.

It has been more than three weeks since Mousinho became Pompey’s head coach, with the hunt for an assistant subsequently taking place.

The Blues expect to make that appointment this week, with Harley heading a very short shortlist.

