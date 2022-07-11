The right-back is a free agent following his release from Championship Preston at the season’s end.

He has today been at Pompey’s training ground with the move being pushed through following the return of Danny Cowley and his squad from Spain yesterday afternoon.

The Blues are training at 2pm this afternoon, while have a behind-closed-doors friendly at Bristol City tomorrow (2pm) – although it remains to be seen whether Rafferty will be involved in either.

Cowley wants the 28-year-old to vie with fellow new recruit Zak Swanson for the right-back spot.

It will also enable him to offload Kieron Freeman, with the former Sheffield United man attracting interest over the summer.

Rafferty, a former Republic of Ireland youth international, made just two Championship appearances last season – and eight overall.

Nonetheless, Cowley has targeted him to strengthen his defensive options, with Rafferty also capable of serving at left-back.

Pompey have been tracking former Preston right-back Joe Rafferty. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Rafferty featured 72 times and scored twice at joining Preston in January 2019 for an undisclosed fee.

Previously he made 257 appearances and scored five times for Rochdale after arriving at Spotland following his release from Liverpool, where he was under-18s skipper.

