The News understands the prospect of succeeding Danny Cowley at Fratton Park is one which appeals to the ex-Premier League star.

The 45-year-old is one of the names in the frame to assume the Fratton hot seat, as the Blues continue their search for the crucial appointment.

Bowyer has turned down opportunities to return to the game since his sacking from Championship crisis club Birmingham last July, after 16 months.

That follows on from three years with Charlton, in which he delivered League One play-off victory on moderate resources.

That level of backing changed little in the second tier, with Bowyer taking the Addicks’ battle to stay in the Championship to the final day in 2020 before suffering relegation.

After his experiences in management to date, the prospect of stability at PO4 is one which is believed to appeal to the Londoner.

Bowyer is also well prepared for the level of expectation placed upon the man who assumes the Fratton hot seat, after a stellar playing career at the likes of Leeds, West Ham and Newcastle.

Lee Bowyer. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

It’s the chance to operate with the backing of Pompey fans - which Bowyer has experienced as an opposing player and manager - which is also a major attraction to the former midfielder.

Going about his business within the existing Blues football operation would prove no issue to the England international, with Bowyer comfortable working with a director of football.

That would leave him free to concentrate on being out on the training pitch developing players, an area where he feels his skillset is best utilised.

The likes of England international Conor Gallagher, Joe Aribo, Lyle Taylor, Josh Cullen, Karlan Grant and Krystian Bielik are among those to have benefitted from his guidance.

Bowyer is also familiar with interim head coach Simon Bassey, with the pair coming through the youth ranks together at Charlton.

Pompey are continuing with the process of bringing in Cowley’s successor, after his sacking along with brother Nicky on Monday.

Leam Richardson is under consideration for the position, with the former Blues assistant manager ticking a lot of the required boxes to take on the head coach mantle.

Former MK Dons boss Liam Manning is another who fits the profile, with Notts County head coach Luke Williams making a big impression in the National League and someone who chief executive Andy Cullen knows.

Ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is open to an approach from Pompey, with Neil Warnock keen on taking the position on a short-term basis.

