The News understands the Blues are weighing up a potential loan swoop for the ex-Chelsea youngster and Scotland under-21 international.

The London-born 23-year-old emerged through the Stamford Bridge ranks alongside Mason Mount and Reece James.

However, as a 19-year-old, he rejected a fresh deal with the Premier League giants to continue his development in Italy.

St Clair joined Serie B side Venezia in June 2018 and has since gone on to make 23 appearances.

Most recently, he was an unused substitute in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Cittadella, which put them 10th in the table after three matches.

There have also been loan spells at Kilmarnock and Italian clubs Seregno and Triestina during his time with the Winged Lions.

A right-sided attacking player, St Clair can also operate as a right wing-back and fits Danny Cowley’s criteria of up-and-coming young talent.

Former Chelsea winger Harvey St Clair, pictured celebrating scoring against Oxford United in the Checkatrade Trophy in January 2018, is on Pompey's radar. Picture: Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Presently in the final year of his contract, the winger would be available on loan, which also appeals to the Blues.

Cowley currently has quartet Josh Griffiths, Dane Scarlett, Joe Pigott and Owen Dale occupying his loan slots.

That leaves one space available – and the head coach is keen to fill that ahead of tomorrow’s shutting of the transfer window (11pm).

During his time at Chelsea, St Clair appeared in four Checkatrade Trophy matches for their under-21s in the 2017-18 season, scoring once.

Harvey St Clair, left, has made 23 appearances for Serie B side Venezia. Picture: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

That includes lining-up against Pompey in January 2018 at Fratton Park, when the Premier League youngsters ran out 2-1 winners.

St Clair played the full 90 minutes as Charly Musonda netted in stoppage time to seal a dramatic victory for the visitors over Kenny Jackett’s side.

The winger and his Chelsea team-mates were eventually eliminated from the competition at the semi-final stage on penalties by Lincoln in February 2018.

The Imps were managed by Danny Cowley and progressed to beat Shrewsbury 1-0 in the club’s maiden Wembley final.

Ironically, Cowley is now considering signing St Clair some four-and-a-half years later as he strives to strengthen his Pompey squad.

