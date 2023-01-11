BREAKING: Huddersfield Town attacker's Portsmouth loan stay terminated following West Brom keeper's exit
Josh Koroma’s loan spell at Pompey has been terminated.
The Blues have opted to cut short the attacking player’s stay from Championship Huddersfield.
The 24-year-old scored five goals in 24 appearances, with his form tailing off after a strong start.
The move frees up two loan spaces after Josh Griffiths’ return to West Brom today.
Five temporary players are allowed to be name in a matchday squad in the EFL. Pompey have Dane Scarlett, Joe Pigott and Owen Dale on loan at present.