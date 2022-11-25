BREAKING: Ipswich Town dealt big setback over Portsmouth signing following Papa John’s Trophy injury

The winger is potentially facing months out after he limped off in his side’s 2-0 Papa John’s Trophy defeat to the Blues.

The News understands the winger suffered a bucket handle meniscus tear to his cartilage, when twisting his knee in the first half at Portman Road.

Harness, who moved to the fancied League One contenders in a £800,000 deal this summer, is scheduled to undergo surgery tomorrow.

Rehabilitation from an injury of that nature can take up to three months, though the Tractor Boys will be hoping for a return to action in about 10 weeks for Harness.

It’s a blow for Kieran McKenna’s side, with Harness making a big impression after his summer move to Suffolk.

The 26-year-old has bagged seven goals so far this term, including the opener in Ipswich’s 3-2 win over Danny Cowley’s men in October.

Harness was also named his side’s player of the month in August, after hitting five finishes in a powerful opening to the campaign.

Marcus Harness.

The £750,000 arrival from Burton Albion in 2019 bagged 31 goals in 134 appearances across three years at Fratton Park.