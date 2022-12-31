League Two and National League clubs have lodged interest in the former Spurs man as the Blues seek a January switch.

The 21-year-old summer recruit has made five Papa John’s Trophy appearances for the Blues this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Danny Cowley does not yet consider goalkeeper ready to feature in League One as a replacement for Josh Griffiths.

Instead he is eyeing unearthing a ‘stepping stone’ to aid Oluwayemi’s development in the form of a loan once the January window opens.

The return of Steward from Nyewood Lane will enable the 17-year-old to serve as a number two – and allow his goalkeeping rival to temporarily play elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowley told The News: ‘We have called Toby Steward back from a great loan at Bognor.

‘One of the reasons is so we can make the decision on Josh in the next couple of weeks as to whether he is ready to go out on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey want to loan out Josh Oluwayemi in January - and have recalled Toby Steward to help the process. Picture: Barry Zee

‘The phone has been ringing a lot for Josh. There has been some Football League interest, but we have to make sure that it is to be a starter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘At 21, he is an outstanding training goalkeeper, with his experience on the training field.

‘He is a brilliant shot-stopper, so reactive, he has this ability to protect his goal with incredible athleticism and bravery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

#He just needs to develop the tactical side of his game and the game management aspect, which will only come through playing. At the moment a lot of his experiences are on the training pitch.

‘We want to make sure we can get him enough experience in games because we’ve seen what a talent he can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Josh needs a stepping stone for him to be able to get into our first-team. I’m not saying that he couldn’t do that, but, to do it consistently well, he needs a stepping stone.

‘If you look at all the good young goalkeepers that are out there, most have benefited from going out on loan and building up game time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Josh Griffiths is more than 100 games into his career at such a young age.’

Oluwayemi has impressed during Pompey’s run to the quarter-finals of the Papa John’s Trophy, where they will meet Bolton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Cowley is aware the promising keeper currently has just eight career appearances to his name in senior football.

He added: ‘We would like to get Josh to the highest level possible and the best club possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad