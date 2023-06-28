The Blues have moved to bring in former Exeter defender Jack Sparkes on a two-year deal with a club option as John Mousinho’s squad overhaul continues.

The 22-year-old will strengthen their left-back options, providing competition for Connor Ogilvie, while now paving the way for Denver Hume to leave Fratton Park.

Sparkes made 150 appearances and scored nine times after coming through the ranks at St James Park and faced the Blues in last season’s Boxing Day draw.

He was also part of the Exeter side which finished League Two runners-up in 2021-22 to earn promotion to League One.

However, he was released by the Grecians at the end of last season – alerting Pompey to his services.