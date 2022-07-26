The keeper was expected to depart Fratton Park this summer even before the loan arrival of Josh Griffiths from West Brom – and has now sealed his exit.
Exeter and Crawley had been among those to have shown interest in the 24-year-old who was once on the radar of Crystal Palace.
However, it was Sunderland which this evening emerged as his destination, with Bass signing a three-year deal after joining for an undisclosed fee.
He will now compete with first-team regular Anthony Patterson to be the Black Cats’ first-choice keeper, yet, for the time being, will once again find himself as back-up.
The Academy graduate made 41 appearances during his time at Fratton Park and was in goal for the play-off semi-final elimination to Oxford United in July 2020 under Kenny Jackett.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal.