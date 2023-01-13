Josh Oluwayemi

And that leaves Josh Oluwayemi in line to make his Blues league debut in the league clash with Ian Evatt’s side tomorrow.

Josh Griffiths’ surprise recall by West Brom on Wednesday has left Simon Bassey without any experienced options between the sticks, as they face the play-off chasers.

In-roads were made on bringing in another keeper option, but no deal has been finalised, leaving the 21-year-old in line to make his league bow.

Bassey explained Pompey will continue that keeper search, but the interim head coach has faith in the summer signing from Tottenham Hotspur after five Papa John’s Trophy appearances where he has shown his promise.

He said: ‘We have a really good No2 here in Josh Oluwayemi.

‘He’s been excellent in the Papa John’s games he’s played this season and we have full confidence in Josh.

‘We’ll carry on going on with that one as we scour the market for a replacement.

‘Josh is a good kid, a good character with loads of self belief. He’s a goalie isn’t he, they’re all a bit mental somewhere.

‘There won’t be anything happening now in terms of the goalie.

‘We are speaking to one or two and looking to increase that department.

‘We need to do that anyway, because we’ve got some boys who can do with another loan in that area to increase their game time.

‘So we’re always looking to improve the department.

Bassey explained Pompey didn’t see the Griffiths recall coming, with the indications from the Championship side the England under-21 man would be at Fratton Park for the season.

Both player and club were disappointed at the news after 28 appearances this season, following his arrival last July.

Bassey added: ‘The news came as a bit of a shock, we were led to believe that wouldn’t happen.

‘But I don’t believe anything in football unless it’s written down, because that’s just how it is.

‘He’s been called back by West Brom which they have every right to do as their player.

