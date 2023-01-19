The 36-year-old has emerged as a surprise contender to replace Danny Cowley, despite still being a player at the Kassam Stadium.Indeed, the central defender has played eight times this season, most recently in the FA Cup against Woking in November.

Nonetheless, he’s a candidate which interests the Blues following a thorough selection process led by chief executive Andy Cullen and sporting director Rich Hughes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho has been head of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) players' board since May 2021, while natural leadership skills have seen him captain Oxford and Burton.

Overall, he has represented Brentford, Wycombe, Stevenage, Preston, Gillingham, Burton and Oxford.

Pompey are pushing to name their new head coach before Saturday’s visit of Exeter to Fratton Park in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although, in the case of Mousinho, they must first obtain permission from the U’s to talk to him, where he remains contracted as a player.

However, that is regarded as a formality, as he sets about resurrecting the Blues’ flagging season.

Advertisement Hide Ad