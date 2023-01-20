News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING: Oxford United's John Mousinho confirmed as new Portsmouth boss

John Mousinho has been confirmed as Pompey’s new head coach.

By Jordan Cross
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 10:43am

The Blues have today announced the arrival of Danny Cowley’s successor in the shape of the Oxford United defender.

News of Mousinho assuming the Fratton hot set brings the club’s 18-day search for a new boss to a close.

An official unveiling of the 36-year-old is set to take place later today.

John Mousinho
