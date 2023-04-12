The EFL have this afternoon announced the play-off chasing side have been sanctioned for failing to comply with their regulations. The suspended deduction relates to the club appointing David Paton as chief executive in 2022, and will be in place until December 31 this year.

A statement from the EFL this afternoon read: ‘Peterborough United has received a three-point deduction to be suspended until 31 December 2023 and been fined £50,000 after failing to comply with EFL Regulations. The punishment imposed follows a full and comprehensive investigation by the EFL into the appointment of Mr David Paton as the club’s chief executive officer who took up the post in January 2022.

‘The club failed to declare Mr Paton as a relevant person as per the requirements of the regulations and allowed him to act in a role that brought him under the definition of a relevant person without receiving written authority from the EFL. In addition, the club allowed Mr Paton to act as a relevant person despite him being subject to a disqualifying condition.

‘Mr Paton has also been banned from being a relevant person for a period of two years effective from 19 May 2022 for acting within the definition of a relevant person without receiving written authority from the EFL. The sanctions have been agreed by the club and Mr Paton in accordance with the terms of an ‘agreed decision’ which have formally been ratified by an independent disciplinary commission chair. The club and Mr Paton have agreed to pay all associated costs with the ratification of the respective agreed decisions.’

