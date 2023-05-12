The Blues have confirmed that the average cost of entry into Fratton Park will go up for the 2023-24 season.

It’s the first price increase since the 2019-20 campaign. However, the additional cost will be less than the current rate of inflation for those renewing their season tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club are also introducing a two-tiered pricing structure to Fratton Park, which brings them in line with other League One and Championship clubs.

Pompey fans at Fratton Park

Chief executive Andy Cullen told the club website: ‘Firstly, I would like to thank all our supporters for their incredible support throughout the 2022/23 season.

Season ticket numbers increased to 13,965, many fixtures at Fratton Park were sold out in the home sections, while we took up our full allocation on several occasions on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like every business, costs throughout all areas of the football club continue to rise steeply and the impact of this is that after holding them since 2019, it is necessary to increase season ticket and matchday prices for the 2023/24 campaign.

‘We understand the pressures on everyone and so have kept these increases below the current rate of inflation for existing season ticket holders. We also wanted to recognise loyalty and so have made changes to ensure the best possible prices are exclusively available to those supporters who renew.

‘Children can continue to take advantage of a £23 season ticket when accompanied by an adult within our dedicated family areas in both the South and North Stands and we are delighted to increase the eligible age for these tickets to those aged 13 and under.

‘Finally, with many of the stadium improvements now complete, we will be introducing a two-tier pricing structure to Fratton Park for the new season. This now brings us in line with all other clubs in League One and the Championship, and most in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘All of us would like to thank every supporter for both your continued commitment to the club and much valued support. We are looking forward to delivering an exciting 2023/24 campaign for you all.’

The tier-structured means those fans sat in the centre of both the North and South stands will pay more than those supporters sat in the wings of both and behind the goal.

Meanwhile, the tiered approach means the rate of increase will depend on where a fan is sat, irrespective of whether they take up the option on early-bird purchase or once the early-bird scheme has concluded.

On average, those fans located in tier-two seats will see their season-ticket increase by 6.2-6.4 per-cent if bought via early-bird scheme. The increase will be 8.9-9.5 per cent, depending on category, if you are a new season-ticket holder who wants to take advantage of the early-bird approach. The rise equates to 5.6 per cent if you hold fire and purchase your ticket at full price at a later date. Although, ambulant and wheelchair users can expect a rise of between 14.6 and 15.7 per cent in the latter category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seats situated in tier one will increase by roughly nine per cent if purchased as an early-bird ticket. First-time buyers will pay 11.5 per cent more than an individual buying an early-bird season ticket this time last year. Meanwhile, the price of a tier one seat goes up by roughly nine per cent if bought outside the early-bird initiative. There are no wheelchair tickets available in tier one.

Season tickets go on sale (renewals and new purchases) on Wednesday, May 17 (10am).