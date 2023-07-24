John Mousinho has revealed the Blues are closing in on a stopper to provide first-team competition for Will Norris.

In turn, that will allow Toby Steward to join Gosport on loan until January, while Josh Oluwayemi has been interesting Chelmsford City.

Mousinho insists Pompey’s 12th summer capture possesses Football League experience and is pencilled in to feature in Tuesday night’s friendly at Wimbledon (7pm).

Should that be the case, he and Norris would share goalkeeping duties in their final two friendlies, with the schedule wrapping up at Fratton Park against Bristol City (July 29).

Mousinho told The News: ‘We are in talks with a goalkeeper and quite far advanced, so hopefully that player can get minutes on Tuesday and also Saturday.

‘He’s not particularly old, but has experience of playing in the Football League.

‘That will also mean we can get Josh and Toby out on loan. We’ve talked about the strategy with goalkeepers, we want to get the two goalkeepers out on loan so they can have the full season.

John Mousinho is hoping to unveil a new goalkeeper against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Sarah Standing (290623-5754)

‘However, we then need someone that can come in and has played some league games.

‘It’s really important to us that we actually have that box ticked if anything should happen to Will. We also want them to compete and keep pushing Will for that number one spot.

‘It’s a player that has enough in the tank that, if anything should happen, he can step in and be decent enough at this level.’

Norris played 91 minutes in Saturday’s 9-1 thumping of Crawley in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Oluwayemi came on for the final 29 minutes in a fixture involving four periods of 30 minutes at Pompey’s training ground.

Meanwhile, Steward featured for Gosport in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Horndean, albeit was listed as a triallist.

Mousinho added: ‘We want to build a squad where we have two players competing for every position and properly competing for that shirt.

