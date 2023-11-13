Pompey are waiting to learn what action will be taken after missiles were thrown at Will Norris in the draw to Charlton.

Late in Saturday’s Fratton Park encounter, a number of objects were thrown at the goalkeeper from the Milton End, which housed 2,147 away supporters.

At the time, Norris was grounded, after appealing for a foul, with the Addicks losing 2-1 as the fixture approached full-time.

An object thrown from the visiting section was subsequently handed to referee Sam Allison by a Pompey player, who then passed it onto fourth official Neil Hair.

Blues chief executive Andy Cullen is presently awaiting the referee’s report, although anticipates the incident will be mentioned – with potentially both Charlton and Pompey being punished.

Cullen told The News: ‘I haven’t seen the referee’s report yet, but certainly there was an object which was passed onto the fourth official.

‘Presumably that goes into the referee’s report, although I haven't got anything more on that at the moment, it will be something under investigation. CCTV will be explored and the police will be looking at it as well.

‘If it’s in the match official’s report, inevitably the club will be asked for its observations, so that's something we will be working on over the next couple of days.

Missiles were thrown from the Charlton end at Pompey goalkeeper Will Norris in Saturday's 2-2 draw. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I don’t know what the object was. There certainly was an object handed to the referee by a player, who then handed it to the fourth official, so we have it in our possession.

‘Whether more than one object came onto the pitch I cannot say, we will be working on a full background to that.

‘If individuals are identified from any area of the ground where objects are thrown onto the pitch it has severe consequences for clubs.’

Pompey were last season under pressure to stamp down on missile throwing at Fratton Park, primarily emanating from home sections.

Cullen insists that situation had improved this term – before Saturday’s fixture.

He added: ‘We’ve had issues at Fratton Park previously, including one of two things from the away end.

‘There were incidents last season from the home end, in particular, and we were under observation from the FA, which could have led to parts of the ground being closed down.

‘We’ve had objects ranging from wine gums to coins, and not confined to one area of the ground either, coming from all three home ends.

‘However, we have seen a noticeable improvement in terms of that happening less and less.