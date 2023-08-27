The Blues are back in for the attacking midfielder having been given the green light to bolster their squad following injuries to Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery.

And they remain hopeful a season-long loan can be tied up by the early part of the week ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Anjorin has been a long-time target, yet interest was initially paused with Pompey not keen to wait any longer for an agreement.

Instead John Mousinho signed Alex Roberston from Manchester City at the start of the month, with the Australian international going on to make six Blues appearances so far.

However, a potential switch to FC Volendam for the Chelsea starlet has since been shelved over loan rules.

A club is permitted to loan out up to seven over-21 players internationally, a FIFA regulation which has applied the brakes on Anjorin joining the Dutch side.

Chelsea have already loaned out the likes of Kepa (Real Madrid), Hakim Ziyech (Galatasaray), while Romelu Lukaku is poised to move to Roma.

Chelsea's Tino Anjorin continues to be pursued by Pompey. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

As a consequence, they are seeking an English loan destination, with Pompey back leading the interest.

The Blues believe the link between the 21-year-old and assistant head coach Jon Harley can be decisive in their pursuit.

Having worked in Chelsea’s Academy with Anjorin, that relationship can help convince the talented youngster to make a Fratton Park switch.

Reading had previously also been linked with his signature, yet there is a growing belief at Pompey they can be successful in the battle to convince him to drop to League One.

Anjorin has previously played in Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow and in the Championship at Huddersfield, during loan stays curtailed by injury.

There is confidence he is now over those injury issues and can flourish in a season-long stay at League One level.