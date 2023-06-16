News you can trust since 1877
Breaking: Portsmouth confirm fifth summer signing as former Wigan, West Ham & Norwich winger joins Blues

Pompey’s busy start to the transfer window continues after they announced their fifth summer signing.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 16th Jun 2023, 19:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 19:21 BST

The Blues have confirmed the arrival of Anthony Scull, who joins from Wigan for an undisclosed fee.

The winger has penned a two-year deal with a club option of a further 12 months at Fratton Park.

He joins Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Christian Saydee and Terry Devin who have also arrived on the south coast in the opening three days of the summer window.

Scully came through the ranks at West Ham before turning professional in 2016. He featured 56 times for the Irons at youth level.

He moved to Lincoln in February 2020 and would go on to score 37 goals and register 19 assists in 106 outings for the Imps.

The winger joined Wigan on deadline day last summer but made just five Championship outings in a troubled campaign for the Latics.

The West Ham academy product has featured 16 times for Republic of Ireland at youth level and scored two goals.

Anthony Scully.Anthony Scully.
