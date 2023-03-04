News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Breaking: Portsmouth dealt huge injury blow as winger Ronan Curtis suffers ACL injury

It’s been confirmed that Pompey winger Ronan Curtis has suffered an ACL injury.

By Mark McMahon
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 5:52pm

The Irishman was absent from today’s win against Cambridge after picking up what Blues boss John Mousinho initially described as ‘a knock’ in Tuesday’s 3-1 win against Bolton.

However, it’s emerged that he has in fact damaged ligaments in his knee, which will rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Curtis is out of contract at Fratton Park in the summer.

Ronan Curtis
Ronan Curtis
Ronan Curtis
Most Popular

He’s played 226 games for the Blues scoring 57 goals.

The former Derry man has seven goals in 36 appearances for Pompey this season and had found himself back in favour at Fratton Park following Mousinho’s January appointment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We wish him the best in his recovery.

More to follow.

Ronan CurtisPortsmouthJohn MousinhoPompeyBluesCambridgeBolton