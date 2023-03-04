The Irishman was absent from today’s win against Cambridge after picking up what Blues boss John Mousinho initially described as ‘a knock’ in Tuesday’s 3-1 win against Bolton.

However, it’s emerged that he has in fact damaged ligaments in his knee, which will rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Curtis is out of contract at Fratton Park in the summer.

Ronan Curtis

He’s played 226 games for the Blues scoring 57 goals.

The former Derry man has seven goals in 36 appearances for Pompey this season and had found himself back in favour at Fratton Park following Mousinho’s January appointment.

We wish him the best in his recovery.