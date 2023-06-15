Terry Devlin. Pic: Portsmouth FC

The promising midfielder arrives from Northern Ireland outfit Glentoran on a three-year deal with an option for a further 12 months, for an undisclosed fee.

Pompey have headed off rival interest in the 19-year-old with the likes of Sunderland, Stoke, Oxford and Crystal Palace also credited with interest.

Devlin played 35 times last season as his club secured European football, finishing third in the Northern Ireland Premiership.

The energetic talent has played international football up to under-21 level and been called into senior training camps.

The move continues a frenetic opening to the transfer window, in which Pompey have now signed four players and seen Reeco Hackett depart for Lincoln.