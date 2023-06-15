News you can trust since 1877
Breaking: Portsmouth fend off rival interest to land exciting midfielder with Sunderland, Stoke City, Crystal Palace & Co said to be keen

Pompey have completed the signing of midfielder Terry Devlin.
By Jordan Cross
Published 15th Jun 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 13:27 BST
Terry Devlin. Pic: Portsmouth FCTerry Devlin. Pic: Portsmouth FC
Terry Devlin. Pic: Portsmouth FC

The promising midfielder arrives from Northern Ireland outfit Glentoran on a three-year deal with an option for a further 12 months, for an undisclosed fee.

Pompey have headed off rival interest in the 19-year-old with the likes of Sunderland, Stoke, Oxford and Crystal Palace also credited with interest.

Devlin played 35 times last season as his club secured European football, finishing third in the Northern Ireland Premiership.

The energetic talent has played international football up to under-21 level and been called into senior training camps.

The move continues a frenetic opening to the transfer window, in which Pompey have now signed four players and seen Reeco Hackett depart for Lincoln.

Defender Conor Shaughnessy, keeper Will Norris and striker Christian Saydee are the other additions as Pompey start the transfer window at a pace.

