The 24-year-old has penned a two-year deal with a club option of a further 12 months at Fratton Park and becomes the Blues’ NINTH signing of the summer window.

The front man has arrived at PO4 from A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers, with John Mousinho’s men paying an undisclosed fee.

Yengi spent just 12 months with the Wanderers, where he scored four goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.

It came after he spent three years with Australian side Adelaide United and appeared on the scoresheet six times in 26 outings.

On Friday, Mousinho confirmed his side’s interest in the striker after reports emerged linking the Blues with the front man.

Now he joins Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Anthony Scully, Christian Saydee, Ben Stevenson, Jack Sparkes and Gavin Whyte in sealing a move to Fratton Park in the early weeks of the transfer window.

Prior to the market’s opening, the head coach revealed he would be looking to add two more strikers to his front line, with Yengi and Saydee joining Colby Bishop in Pompey’s front line.

Kusini Yengi.