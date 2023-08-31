The Blues have finally won the race for the exciting, young midfielder who was also being chased by the likes of League One rivals Reading and Dutch side Volendam.

Anjorin arrives on a season-long loan and will be available for this weekend’s clash with Peterborough United.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan in the Championship with Huddersfield and previously spent time with Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow.

Anjorin came through the ranks at Chelsea and is part of the conveyor belt of talent to emerge from their Cobham base.