BREAKING: Portsmouth land exciting Chelsea starlet ahead of Reading as former Huddersfield Town talent seals Fratton deal
The Blues have finally won the race for the exciting, young midfielder who was also being chased by the likes of League One rivals Reading and Dutch side Volendam.
Anjorin arrives on a season-long loan and will be available for this weekend’s clash with Peterborough United.
The 21-year-old spent last season on loan in the Championship with Huddersfield and previously spent time with Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow.
Anjorin came through the ranks at Chelsea and is part of the conveyor belt of talent to emerge from their Cobham base.
The Poole talent scored when they won the FA Youth Cup in 2018 against Arsenal and has featured five times - including a Premier League outing against Everton in 2020.