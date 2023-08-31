News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

BREAKING: Portsmouth land exciting Chelsea starlet ahead of Reading as former Huddersfield Town talent seals Fratton deal

Pompey have completed the loan signing of Tino Anjorin.
By Jordan Cross
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 10:14 BST

The Blues have finally won the race for the exciting, young midfielder who was also being chased by the likes of League One rivals Reading and Dutch side Volendam.

Anjorin arrives on a season-long loan and will be available for this weekend’s clash with Peterborough United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan in the Championship with Huddersfield and previously spent time with Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow.

Most Popular

Anjorin came through the ranks at Chelsea and is part of the conveyor belt of talent to emerge from their Cobham base.

The Poole talent scored when they won the FA Youth Cup in 2018 against Arsenal and has featured five times - including a Premier League outing against Everton in 2020.

Related topics:PompeyPortsmouthHuddersfield TownReadingChelseaBluesLeague One