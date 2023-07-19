Breaking: Portsmouth make it signing number 11 with arrival of highly-regarded Norwich man
The Blues have snapped up Norwich forward Abu Kamara on a season-long loan to bolster their attacking options.
The 19-year-old, who has three Championship appearances for the Canaries, with rival Gavin Whyte, Paddy Lane and Anthony Scully for a place in the Blues’ side.
He also represents John Mousinho’s first entry into the loan market this summer, with the previous 10 new arrivals all permanent deals.
Kamara made his Norwich first-team debut against Sheffield United in April, coming off the bench in a 1-0 Championship defeat.
He subsequently also featured as a substitute against Rotherham and Blackburn, all at Carrow Road.