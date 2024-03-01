BREAKING: Portsmouth bolster midfield by landing former Wolves and Wigan Athletic man after Ipswich Town exit
Pompey have completed the free transfer signing of Lee Evans to boost their midfield options, on a deal until the end of the season.
The 29-year-old left Ipswich at the beginning of February after a spell on the sidelines, following knee surgery at the start of October.
Evans has vast experience of gaining promotion from League One, reaching the Championship in spells at Wolves, Wigan and at Portman Road last term.
Pompey are dealing with a dearth of midfield options, following a spate of injuries in that department to the likes of Joe Morrell, Terry Devlin, Tom Lowery and Alex Robertson.
That has left Marlon Pack and Owen Moxon as the only experienced players in that department.