Portsmouth chairman Michael Eisner has announced further Fratton Park and training ground improvements are on the agenda.

In a pre-recorded video message to members of Pompey’s Supporters’ Trust tonight, the Blues owner listed further planned work now the Milton End is nearing completion.

This includes a new TV gantry in the South Stand, renovating the Victory Lounge, and expanding North Stand areas to reduce queuing for food and toilets.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner has announced further redevelopment work at Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown

In addition, Eisner reiterated Pompey’s desire to relocate staff into the former Roko building at their Copnor Road training base, thereby removing the need for the Portakabins which are currently in use.

Although, in his video message, he didn’t put a timeframe - or cost - on the proposed improvements.

'We are also going to do something that Andrew (Cullen) as a CEO has a lot of experience in, which is non-gameday support with weddings and the like, by completely renovating both the inside and outside of the Victory Lounge.

‘So there is a lot happening at Fratton Park. We have got the safe standing in, the North Stand will expand areas that are now not available for half-time, so the lines and queues for food, toilets and rest are being relieved, there will be much more space.

‘A lot of these things are not seen on a daily basis by the fans. What is much more visible to the fans are our recruiting, how we are doing on the pitch, our coaches and so forth, but the back of house is very important.

‘Talking about the back of house, we now own the training ground, we have done the swimming pool and all that for the public. We are now going to bring the first-team into that building, which I think Rich Hughes is going to be happy about because he sits there all alone.

‘We are going to get rid of all those temporary buildings that have long since passed their expiration date, so that’s happening.’

Pompey are presently top of League One, while Pompey Women currently lead FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division.

And Eisner is delighted with how both teams are progressing as the football season heads towards December.

He added: ‘All in all, I have got to say this is a good time, so I like speaking to you at this time!

‘I will speak to you at times when they are not this good, but right now, being number one with the men’s side, number one with the women’s side, and the investment that we are making, everything feels great.