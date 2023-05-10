But Rich Hughes is adamant the door is not yet shut on the Fratton Park careers of the out-of-favour pair.

Hume has struggled to establish himself during 18 months on the south coast following his £200,000 arrival from Sunderland.

As for Hackett, despite enjoying his most appearances in a Blues campaign, he was not included in John Mousinho’s final three squads.

Now Pompey are seeking transfer fees for each, with both contracted until the summer of 2024.

Sporting director Hughes told The News: ‘With Denver and Reeco, and where they find themselves in their career, potentially we would listen to offers.

‘It just depends on what that looks like, if it’s of interest to the players, and also where we see ourselves moving forward.

‘Denver has probably found himself quite frustrated at not playing and I think the fair thing to say is I wouldn’t put that at his door.

Pompey are ready to listen to offers for Reeco Hackett and Denver Hume. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘Connor Ogilvie has been one of our most steady, consistent, performers and made that left-back shirt his own. Whereas Denver is more suited to playing as a wing-back because of his attacking profile.

‘Denver’s at a crossroads in his career where he must find himself playing on a regular basis.

‘If it looks like it might not be with Pompey in pre-season, and there are a few suitors willing to take him, at that point there has to be an open and honest conversation to see what’s best for both parties concerned.

‘If he had trained really poorly and was not a great person around the building, that would accelerate the conversation, but he’s been fine and trained really well.

‘We would never say to a player you absolutely have to leave the football club. If they turn around and say they want to explore other opportunities, okay – but we’ll never slam the door on anybody.

‘It depends on whether there are teams willing to take Denver. Will he be here next season? I don’t know at this point, but, if he is, we’ve got no problem with that.’

Hume has made 20 appearances for the Blues, including four League One starts this season.

While Hackett has featured on 79 occasions since arriving from Bromley in January 2020, scoring 11 times.

Mousinho added: ‘Reeco has been in and out of the side and probably finds himself frustrated at not being able to nail down consistent starts.

‘There will be interest in him, there was a bit of interest in January, but we aren’t going to shut the door on any one player.

‘I suspect there will be interest in Reeco and, if it’s something he’s interested in exploring, it’s a conversation which will be had internally at the club and we’ll see where that lies.