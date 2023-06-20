The Blues are prepared to sanction a cut-price exit for the left-back, who is surplus to requirements at Fratton Park.

However, The News understands interest is primarily being driven by League Two clubs at present.

With Hume entering the final 12 months of his contract, Pompey must be realistic over his rapidly diminishing transfer value.

The Blues accept they will receive nowhere near the £200,000 paid to Sunderland for his services in January 2022 and, as a consequence, are prepared to accept a rock bottom fee.

The 26-year-old’s representatives are presently exploring a summer exit, with both parties in agreement that a parting of the ways is necessary.

Pompey cannot see a future for him in John Mousinho’s side, likewise Hume is also eager for a switch to secure regular first-team football following a nightmare 18 months.

Encouragingly, it is understood there have been enquiries this summer, although that has largely come from League Two clubs.

Denver Hume, pictured in a rare Pompey outing against Bolton in the Papa Johns Trophy in January, will be allowed to leave in a cut-price deal this summer. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Whether that would appeal to Hume remains to be seen, with his career having been focused around the Championship and League One to date.

There is also the critical issue of League Two clubs being unable to come close to his Fratton Park wages, likely to represent a significant drop in earnings.

Yet with the Blues ready to write off the bulk of a transfer fee paid 18 months ago, there must also be willing from the player to take a financial hit to end the nightmare.

Hume’s contract finishes in the summer of 2024 and, while Pompey also possess a club option, it is clear that will never be taken up.

Instead they will seek to offload him this summer, preferably as a permanent departure rather than a season-long loan.

Of course, the nuclear option would be for a mutually-agreed departure, with the Blues saving on his wages over the forthcoming year but not receiving a penny in transfer fees.