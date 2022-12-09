Gareth Ainsworth

The Londoners are looking for a successor to Michael Beale, following his departure for Rangers at the end of last month.

And Sky Sports are reporting that man could be Ainsworth, who made 141 appearances at Loftus Road in a seven-year stint as a player until 2010.

The 49-year-old is widely recognised for his impressive work at Adams Park, guiding the Chairboys to the Championship in 2020 on a relative shoestring budget.

Ainsworth appeared settled at Pompey’s rivals, after taking on a caretaker manager in 2012 while still a player.

The former Preston, Cardiff and Lincoln man enjoyed success when inheriting the position from former temporary Pompey caretaker boss Gary Waddock,

Ainsworth first solidified Wycombe’s place in League Two, before going on to lose in the play-off final to Southend on 2015.

He then secured promotion to the third tier in 2018, and incredibly delivered a place in the second tier at the end of the Covid-impacted 2019-20 campaign - beating Oxford United in the play-off final.

Against the odds Ainsworth took the fight to stay in the second tier to the final day, but were relegated despite beating Middlesbrough 3-0.

The former winger has previously been linked with the QPR in 2019, and has also been touted for roles at Sunderland and Millwall

Ainsworth has built a reputation for his Wycombe side being combative and high-tempo operators, while his outgoing demeanour and appreciation of music also makes him one of the game’s quirkier characters.

He oversaw a 2-0 success over Pompey last weekend in the Sky televised clash, to put Wycombe 10th in the table - three points off the play-offs.

QPR started the season impressively under Beale, leading to the 42-year-old being linked with Premier League Wolves before his Rangers move.

