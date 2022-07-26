And the veteran central defender is expected to be handed a debut in tonight’s Pompey XI encounter at Barnet (7.30pm).

The 34-year-old is a free agent following his departure from the Royals at the end of last season.

The former Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham player made 29 Championship starts during the 2021-22 campaign, which saw Reading finish 21st.

Former Reading defender Michael Morrison is signing for Pompey. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

During his three years at the Madejski Stadium, he made 113 appearances and scored eight goals, as well as skippered the side.

He will now compete with Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Connor Ogilvie and Haji Mnoga in a strong central-defensive group at Fratton Park.

Although Ogilvie is presently first-choice left-back, while 20-year-old Mnoga could be sent on another loan to aid his encouraging development.

