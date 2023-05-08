And The News understands Derby County are among a host of League One sides weighing up landing the skipper ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Robertson is one of 13 out-of-contract players waiting to hear their Blues fate this week. Boss John Mousinho will meet all of his squad individually tomorrow and on Wednesday, to let them know what the position is over their futures.

Robertson’s two-year stay at Fratton Park will come to a close, after being brought in by Danny Cowley from Rotherham.

The Scot quickly became a central figure in the Pompey dressing room, with popularity among his team-mates as he took on a leadership role.

Robertson produced a consistent level of performance in his time at Fratton Park, yet has been hampered by injury issues. That restricted him to 40 league starts in his time at PO4, amid 57 appearances for the Blues.

Talk emerged of interest from Derby for Robertson at the end of last year, with a January move mooted.

That never materialised, but it’s believed the Rams interest has never waned. The former Rotherham man knows boss Paul Warne and the Derby coaching staff well from their time at the New York Stadium.

Clark Robertson.

But there are other League One outfits also keen to bring in the former Blackpool and Aberdeen man, who looks to have plenty of options over where he will be playing his football next term.

