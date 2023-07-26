Former Huddersfield goalkeeper Ryan Schofield has become Pompey's 12th signing of the summer. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.

John Mousinho has snapped up former Huddersfield man Ryan Schofield on a 12-month deal following his summer departure from the Championship club.

The 23-year-old has amassed 57 career games and also featured for Notts County, Livingston, Hibernian and Crawley.

Yet it’s with Huddersfield where he has made the bulk of his appearances, totalling 35 matches after emerging through their Academy.

The former England under-20 keeper will now challenge Will Norris for Pompey’s number one spot, yet the reality is he will largely offer a back-up presence.