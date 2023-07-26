News you can trust since 1877
Breaking: Portsmouth snap up ex-Huddersfield, Notts County and England man to make it signing number 12

Pompey have announced their 12th signing of the summer after resolving the long-running goalkeeper hunt.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 26th Jul 2023, 19:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 19:20 BST
Former Huddersfield goalkeeper Ryan Schofield has become Pompey's 12th signing of the summer. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.Former Huddersfield goalkeeper Ryan Schofield has become Pompey's 12th signing of the summer. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.
Former Huddersfield goalkeeper Ryan Schofield has become Pompey's 12th signing of the summer. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.

John Mousinho has snapped up former Huddersfield man Ryan Schofield on a 12-month deal following his summer departure from the Championship club.

The 23-year-old has amassed 57 career games and also featured for Notts County, Livingston, Hibernian and Crawley.

Yet it’s with Huddersfield where he has made the bulk of his appearances, totalling 35 matches after emerging through their Academy.

The former England under-20 keeper will now challenge Will Norris for Pompey’s number one spot, yet the reality is he will largely offer a back-up presence.

That will allow Toby Steward to join Gosport on loan, having made a third outing as a triallist in their 4-1 win over Worthing last night, while Josh Oluwayemi has been linked with Chelmsford City.

