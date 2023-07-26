Breaking: Portsmouth snap up ex-Huddersfield, Notts County and England man to make it signing number 12
John Mousinho has snapped up former Huddersfield man Ryan Schofield on a 12-month deal following his summer departure from the Championship club.
The 23-year-old has amassed 57 career games and also featured for Notts County, Livingston, Hibernian and Crawley.
Yet it’s with Huddersfield where he has made the bulk of his appearances, totalling 35 matches after emerging through their Academy.
The former England under-20 keeper will now challenge Will Norris for Pompey’s number one spot, yet the reality is he will largely offer a back-up presence.
That will allow Toby Steward to join Gosport on loan, having made a third outing as a triallist in their 4-1 win over Worthing last night, while Josh Oluwayemi has been linked with Chelmsford City.