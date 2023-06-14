Breaking: Portsmouth swoop for first summer signing as ex-Burnley, Ipswich and Wolves man arrives at Fratton Park
Will Norris has become Pompey’s first signing of the summer.
With the window opening today, the former Burnley man has signed a three-year deal and will be the Blues’ number one this season.
The 29-year-old featured in Peterborough’s play-off campaign during a loan spell in the second half of last season, while has two Premier League outings to his name with the Clarets.
It promises to be a busy summer of recruitment for the Blues, with Norris seen as the first of many overseen by sporting director Rich Hughes.