Breaking: Portsmouth swoop for first summer signing as ex-Burnley, Ipswich and Wolves man arrives at Fratton Park

Will Norris has become Pompey’s first signing of the summer.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:11 BST

With the window opening today, the former Burnley man has signed a three-year deal and will be the Blues’ number one this season.

The 29-year-old featured in Peterborough’s play-off campaign during a loan spell in the second half of last season, while has two Premier League outings to his name with the Clarets.

The 6ft 5in keeper has also seen service with Cambridge United, Wolves and Ipswich.

It promises to be a busy summer of recruitment for the Blues, with Norris seen as the first of many overseen by sporting director Rich Hughes.

Will Norris has today joined Pompey on a three-year deal. Picture: Portsmouth FCWill Norris has today joined Pompey on a three-year deal. Picture: Portsmouth FC
