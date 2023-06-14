With the window opening today, the former Burnley man has signed a three-year deal and will be the Blues’ number one this season.

The 29-year-old featured in Peterborough’s play-off campaign during a loan spell in the second half of last season, while has two Premier League outings to his name with the Clarets.

The 6ft 5in keeper has also seen service with Cambridge United, Wolves and Ipswich.

It promises to be a busy summer of recruitment for the Blues, with Norris seen as the first of many overseen by sporting director Rich Hughes.