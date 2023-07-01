The 27-year-old has sealed a three-year deal at Fratton Park to become the club’s EIGHTH signing of the summer.

The Blues have headed off interest from a string of League One clubs including Derby, Bristol Rovers, Charlton and Oxford to land Whyte, as he leaves Championship side Cardiff.

It’s an eye-catching piece of business as John Mousinho looks to bolster his side’s attacking department.

The head coach is acquainted with Whyte from their time playing together at the Kassam Stadium.

Now they will link up again, with the former Hull City loanee tasked with bringing the goals and assists to fire Pompey into the Championship.

Whyte follows Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Jack Sparkes, Ben Stevenson, Terry Devlin, Christian Saydee and Anthony Scully as the summer signings to date.

Pompey are still looking for an additional forward, attacking midfielder, defender and possibly a back-up keeper before September 1.