Pompey’s League One promotion rivals have been plunged into uncertainty ahead of the new campaign, after being sanctioned by the league.

The charges relate to an alleged series of regulation breaches concerning former directors Paul Conway and Chien Lee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair left Oakwell in May of last year along with fellow directors Dickson Lee and Grace Hung.

A statement released by the EFL today details a list of alleged wrongdoings surrounding the likes of ownership of shares and individuals assuming control of the Tykes without EFL clearance.

The EFL statement read: ‘Barnsley Football Club has been charged with multiple breaches of EFL Regulations.

‘The charges relate to the Club:

failing to provide the League with correct and/or complete information regarding the beneficial ownership of shares in the Club despite a request for such information being made by the League; failing to provide the League with the necessary notifications regarding the ownership position at the Club; failing to publish accurate information on the Club’s website concerning the ultimate owners of the Significant Interest in the Club; allowing individuals to acquire a position of Control without prior clearance from the EFL; and failing to act towards the League with the utmost good faith.

Barnsley have today been hit with multiple EFL charges.

‘Paul Conway and Chien Lee have also been charged with causing the Club to be in breach of EFL Regulations. The Club, Mr Conway and Mr Lee have 14 days to respond to the charges.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Barnsley have issued their own statement insisting the charges have arrived as a result of their own investigation - and they intend to co-operate with the league’s own inquiry.

The Barnsley statement read: ‘The charges announced by the EFL today are the result of an investigation initiated by the club following an internal review into the shareholdings of former directors Paul Conway and Chien Lee.

‘After bringing the issue to the attention of the EFL, the club has fully cooperated with the investigation at every stage and will continue to do so, as appropriate.

‘The steps taken by the club to instigate and then ensure a thorough investigation into the issue underline Barnsley FC's commitment to compliance with the EFL's regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The club will await the EFL's sanctioning decision and will comment further in due course.’

A number of Pompey’s League One rivals next term are finding themselves in positions of difficulty ahead of the new campaign.

Wigan will start the new term on minus eight points, after failing to pay wages on time before their takeover last month.