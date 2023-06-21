But the door isn’t necessarily closed on his Fratton Park career.

In a lengthy statement released on Twitter this afternoon, the Irishman provided an update on his ACL injury to his left knee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also revealed he would not be accepting Pompey’s deal ‘for now’.

Curtis insists he ‘simply won’t be able to support my young family’ on the offer tabled at the season’s end.

He also described the 12-month deal as on ‘heavily reduced terms’.

With the 26-year-old’s contract expiring at the end of this month, he has instead opted to focus on completing his recovery programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means he will continue rehabilitation with the Blues, although without a salary.

Ronan Curtis has made 226 appearances for Pompey and scored 57 times. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages/PinP

Curtis wrote: ‘Dear Pompey fans, I have had my latest check up with the specialist who has informed me that I am bang on schedule and that I should be back on the grass by early September.

‘This is really positive news and a real boost as it has not been an easy period for me both physically & mentally, and not something I have ever experienced before.

‘There comes a risk with coming back full blast into the intense schedule of games straight away, with a 40 per cent chance of re-injury at some point in my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘However, if I remain patient and wait a further nine weeks, easing myself into the squad gradually over this nine-week period, the risk drops to less than two per cent and I can play freely knowing that I have the same chance as any athlete of re-injury.

‘I have made the decision to not accept the contract that Portsmouth have offered me for now, and instead I will stay at the club without a contract and without a salary whilst I finish my recovery programme.

‘This will eliminate all financial risk for the club who will be able to use this budget elsewhere on new signings as they rebuild the squad for the new season.

‘I will prove my fitness in September, instead of accepting heavily reduced terms that I simply won’t be able to support my young family with for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘My girlfriend Madi and I have recently welcomed to the world our son Malachi. Malachi and my seven-year-old daylight Farrah are our main drivers for life and our decisions have to be based on supporting our family.

‘I totally understand that this is a unique situation for both the club and myself (being out of contract and being injured)

‘I don’t expect or feel entitled to be offered a new deal; there hadn’t been any previous conversations before the club to extend my stay before I was injured.

‘I am fortunate that my good medical insurance has allowed me to have access to one of the best surgeons and clinics in world football and I am backing myself to come back even stronger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I will come into training every day as normal & complete my daily training programme whilst the boys are out on the pitch preparing for the season.

‘I will do my best to support the boys off the pitch as best as I can.

‘Missing the end of the season was very tough for me but I found strength in being around the boys, watching from the dugout and supporting their fight for the play-offs.

‘We will assess my progress in the first week of September and come to a conclusion of what I will do next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Thank you to everyone who has sent me messages of support and have taken their time to stop and talk to me around the city. It means a lot.’