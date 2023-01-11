BREAKING: West Brom pull plug on Portsmouth loan stint for promising England youngster

The Baggies have called time on the 21-year-old’s time at Fratton Park, midway through his year-long stay on the south coast.

The England youth international arrived at PO4 in the summer and had a clause in his loan deal which allowed the Hawthorns outfit to bring an early end to his stint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Griffiths featured 28 times for the Blues in all competitions, keeping eight clean sheets during his time.

The promising keeper had been Danny Cowley’s and Simon Bassey’s first choice stopper, which saw him favoured ahead of Josh Oluwayemi for their trip to Bolton in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday evening.