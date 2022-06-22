Jed Wallace is set to join West Brom. Pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Wallace has been the subject of a massive transfer chase by a swathe of Championship clubs, including the likes of Burnley, QPR, Luton and Watford.

He was also touted for a move to Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest and Turkish outfit Besiktas.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sources in the midlands suggest Wallace is due to have a medical today and will link up with Gosport’s John Swift, who has been brought in by Steve Bruce this summer after his Reading exit.

Wallace leaves The Den following a six-year stint with with the South Londoners, returning 90 goals and assists from 253 appearances.

The former Pompey player of the season retains strong ties with the professional club he emerged at, after scoring 30 goals in 121 appearances before moving to Wolves in 2015.