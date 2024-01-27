Myles Peart-Harris makes his Pompey debut at Port Vale this afternoon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey have handed a debut to Myles Peart-Harris at Port Vale - and Connor Ogilvie is also back.

John Mousinho has made two changes to the side which won 1-0 at Fleetwood last weekend, while the back three is ditched.

Instead the Blues are operating with a back four, with Ryley Towler dropping to the bench and Terry Devlin featuring as a conventional right-back.

There is also the return of Connor Ogilvie at left-back, for his first start since October at Cambridge United.

Meanwhile, illness for Marlon Pack means Peart-Harris is given an instant Blues bow following his arrival on loan from Brentford.

Instead Joe Morrell takes over the captaincy as the Blues seek to strengthen their hold on League One’s top spot.

Pompey: Norris, Devlin, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Morrell, Lowery, Kamara, Peart-Harris, Lane, Bishop.