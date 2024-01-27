News you can trust since 1877
Brentford talent handed Portsmouth debut as John Mousinho makes changes at Port Vale

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 27th Jan 2024, 14:13 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2024, 14:13 GMT
Myles Peart-Harris makes his Pompey debut at Port Vale this afternoon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesMyles Peart-Harris makes his Pompey debut at Port Vale this afternoon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Myles Peart-Harris makes his Pompey debut at Port Vale this afternoon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey have handed a debut to Myles Peart-Harris at Port Vale - and Connor Ogilvie is also back.

John Mousinho has made two changes to the side which won 1-0 at Fleetwood last weekend, while the back three is ditched.

Instead the Blues are operating with a back four, with Ryley Towler dropping to the bench and Terry Devlin featuring as a conventional right-back.

Myles Peart-Harris makes his Pompey debut at Port Vale this afternoon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesMyles Peart-Harris makes his Pompey debut at Port Vale this afternoon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Myles Peart-Harris makes his Pompey debut at Port Vale this afternoon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

There is also the return of Connor Ogilvie at left-back, for his first start since October at Cambridge United.

Meanwhile, illness for Marlon Pack means Peart-Harris is given an instant Blues bow following his arrival on loan from Brentford.

Instead Joe Morrell takes over the captaincy as the Blues seek to strengthen their hold on League One’s top spot.

Pompey: Norris, Devlin, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Morrell, Lowery, Kamara, Peart-Harris, Lane, Bishop.

Subs: Macey, Towler, Sparkes, Martin, Whyte, Scully Saydee.

